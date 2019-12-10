News Wrap: Despite IG report, Barr says Russia probe based on ‘bogus narrative’

Judy Woodruff:

Lavrov also met with President Trump. And the White House said the president repeated the warning. But Lavrov told reporters late today that elections were not discussed.

Six people were killed in a shoot-out today in Jersey City, New Jersey. SWAT teams swarmed to a kosher market when two men holed up there after killing a policeman elsewhere. Three civilians and the gunmen died in a gun battle that lasted hours. Officials said there was no indication of terrorism.

The U.S. Navy has grounded some 300 military fliers from Saudi Arabia, after Friday's shooting attack at a Naval air base in Pensacola, Florida. A Saudi lieutenant shot three people to death before he was killed in turn. The Navy said today the grounding applies to three installations in Florida. There's no word on when it might end.

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments today on whether insurance companies are owed $12 billion under Obamacare. The law, officially the Affordable Care Act, incentivized insurers to sell plans on federal marketplaces by reimbursing them for losses. Later, Congress limited that provision, and the Obama and the Trump administrations balked at paying.

The United Nations' top court has begun a hearing into Myanmar's alleged genocide against Rohingya Muslims. The leader of the mainly Buddhist nation, Aung San Suu Kyi, faced protests as she arrived at the court in the Netherlands.

Inside, lawyers speaking for Gambia and other Muslim states detailed atrocities.