How the USMCA trade deal differs from NAFTA — and how it doesn’t

Christopher Wilson:

I mean, I think the reality is that most of those jobs in manufacturing that have been lost in the United States were lost due to automation, technological change, robots on the factory floor, things like that.

So we shouldn't expect any major changes. I mean, the reality is, in my opinion, NAFTA wasn't the main problem there. So changes to NAFTA can't solve that big problem.

That said, there are some specific areas where there are important changes. And the auto industry was one that was mentioned, right? So there will now be rules that say, a larger portion of what goes into an automobile needs to be made in — somewhere in North America.

That's going to bring some auto jobs back to the United States. But it's going to come at a cost, because cars will be a little bit more expensive. And this is what the ITC, the International Trade Commission, of the U.S. government found when they did a study on the change from NAFTA to the USMCA.

They said, there will be jobs gained and sort of production gained in the U.S. auto industry, but there's actually a larger loss in the rest of the economy, because it takes money and new investments to meet these new rules.