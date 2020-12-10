Do states have what they need to conduct mass vaccinations?

Amna Nawaz:

Still, many are hoping the first doses of a Pfizer vaccine could be given out in the U.S. next week and that a vaccine by Moderna would follow before the month is out.

But there are real concerns over how quickly the second and the third waves of mass vaccinations can happen, and whether states have what they need.

Jen Kates looks at all of this and the U.S. government's role. She's a senior vice president and director of global health at the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation, and she joins me now.

Jen Kates, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

The approval, as we covered, is one part of the process. It's going to be up to the states to receive the vaccine, to deliver it. It's an enormous process. Let's just talk about the funding first.

Do we know that the states have what they need in order to pay for this enormous undertaking?