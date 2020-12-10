FDA panel endorses emergency use of a Pfizer vaccine

Judy Woodruff:

As the U.S. COVID-19 death toll topped 291,000, a panel of outside advisers to the Food and Drug Administration late today has endorsed the emergency use of a Pfizer vaccine to save lives for those who are 16 years old or older.

It's highly anticipated FDA approval would mean the biggest vaccination campaign in U.S. history could get under way in a matter of days.

Amna Nawaz has the latest.