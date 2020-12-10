News Wrap: Lebanon officials charged with negligence in deadly Beirut blast

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: Applications for unemployment aid have spiked, as companies cut more jobs amid the relentless surge in COVID-19 infections.

The U.S. Labor Department reported 853,000 people filed jobless claims last week. That is the most since September. That's up from 716,000 the week before.

The pandemic has also taken a toll on the U.S. federal budget. The Treasury Department said the deficit ran 25.1 percent higher in the first two months of this fiscal year, compared to the same period last year, amid a rise in COVID spending.

President-elect Joe Biden announced more of his picks for top jobs in his incoming administration today. He tapped former National Security Adviser Susan Rice to lead the White House Domestic Policy Council. And he selected Denis McDonough to serve as the secretary of veterans affairs. McDonough was chief of staff to former President Barack Obama.

President Trump announced today that Israel and Morocco have agreed to normalize relations. The U.S.-brokered deal is the fourth in four months between Israel and Arab nations.

In Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cheered the agreement and laid out its terms.