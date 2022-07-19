Doctors worry abortion laws will hinder treatment of patients in life or death situations

Amna Nawaz:

Protesters once again demonstrated in front of the U.S. Supreme Court today over abortion, three weeks after the justices overturned Roe v. Wade; 17 members of Congress were among those arrested during the protest this afternoon, after U.S. Capitol Police said they blocked traffic outside the court.

Since the court's ruling last month, doctors and states with abortion bans have struggled to figure out how to care for patients with high-risk pregnancies, including miscarriages. The Department of Health and Human Services put out new guidance last week, saying any state ban is preempted by federal law protecting abortions as part of emergency care.

But medical providers are still concerned they could be prosecuted for performing some procedures.

Joining me now is Dr. David Hackney. He is a maternal fetal medicine specialist based in Ohio.

Dr. Hackney, welcome to the "NewsHour."

I think it's fair to say the last few weeks have made clear there are a number of doctors who are confused or scared about what they can or can't do in this new reality we are — when they're caring for pregnant patients.

That federal guidance I just laid out, is that clear to you? Do you have a clear understanding of what you can and cannot do?