DOJ files motion to unseal search warrant used for Trump’s Florida residence

William Brangham:

To help us understand what this all means, I'm joined by former federal prosecutor and professor at the Cardozo School of Law Jessica Roth. She's been following this of all closely.

Jessica Roth, great to have you back on the "NewsHour."

So, Garland came out today and said: I authorized this. We are going to try to make this warrant and the list of what we took public.

Again, we know that Garland likes to let his actions and his department's actions speak for themselves. So seeing him in front of the cameras today was a bit striking. Did you see it the same?

Jessica Roth, Yeshiva University Cardozo School of Law: Yes, absolutely.

It was very striking and unexpected for me to see him today at that press conference.

But I actually think that it was important that he do what he did today and entirely appropriate under the circumstances. And I thought it was very important and appropriate that he filed the motion to unseal the search warrant application at this stage.

As is set forth in that application, there are really two reasons primarily why search warrant applications remain under seal usually at this stage in the proceedings. One is to protect the privacy interests of those who are searched. And the other is to protect the integrity of ongoing law enforcement operations.

In this circumstance, former President Trump himself essentially decided he didn't want to keep it private. He announced that the search had happened. And Attorney General Garland is essentially saying that, in the Department of Justice's opinion, the application, at least in some redacted form, can be made public without compromising ongoing law enforcement concerns, and that there's a significant public interest here.

And so it's important that the public have accurate information about precisely what it was that the department was investigating. And if the application is granted, the public will know what facts are in the possession of the department to set forth probable cause that specific crimes were committed and that evidence of them were to be found in the former president's residence.