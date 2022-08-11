Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thursday on the NewsHour, Attorney General Merrick Garland provides more information about the FBI search of former President Trump's Florida home amid rising conservative backlash. Then, the U.S. asks the Democratic Republic of Congo to slow oil and gas exploration within rainforests and national parks. Plus, three religious leaders discuss Americans' wide-ranging views on reproductive rights.
