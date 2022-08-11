August 11, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Thursday on the NewsHour...

Thursday on the NewsHour, Attorney General Merrick Garland provides more information about the FBI search of former President Trump's Florida home amid rising conservative backlash. Then, the U.S. asks the Democratic Republic of Congo to slow oil and gas exploration within rainforests and national parks. Plus, three religious leaders discuss Americans' wide-ranging views on reproductive rights.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: