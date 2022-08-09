What we know about the FBI’s search of Trump’s Florida home

Judy Woodruff:

Questions are swirling after the FBI searched former President Donald Trump's Palm Beach, Florida, home yesterday.

Reports suggest the search was a part of investigations into whether Trump took classified records from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump was not in Florida at the time, but he announced the news of the search himself last night, decrying it as weaponizing the justice system against him and a political attack.

This marks what could be a dramatic escalation of one of several investigations related to the former president.

Carrie Johnson covers the Justice Department for NPR. She is following all of this closely. And she joins us now.

Carrie, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

So, what do we think they were after?