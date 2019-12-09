DOJ inspector general finds Russia probe was appropriately opened — but Barr disagrees

Judy Woodruff:

A long-awaited report into the origins of the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election has found no evidence of a political conspiracy against the president.

But the Justice Department's inspector general criticized the FBI's handling of wiretap applications used in the early stages of the investigation.

Our William Brangham was at the Department of Justice today. He's been looking into this 400-plus pages of the report, and he joins me now.

William, you have the report right next to you.

Tell us, first of all, the headlines from this.