DOJ investigation reveals patterns of abuse and discrimination by Minneapolis police

Fred de Sam Lazaro:

The federal civil rights investigation began after former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd. Floyd's death in 2020 was captured on cell phone video, which sparked protests globally and calls for policing reform.

Among the federal government's key findings, the Minneapolis Police Department engaged in excessive use of force, including deadly force against Black and indigenous people, unlawful discriminatory policing against those groups, as well as individuals with behavioral health disabilities, and repeated violations of the first and Fourth Amendments of the Constitution, including restraining and beating protesters and retaliating against journalists.

Garland detailed some examples of the worst offenses his team found.