Dolly Parton on the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19

(singing):

Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I'm begging of you, please, don't hesitate. Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, because once you're dead, then that's a bit too late.

(LAUGHTER)

I know I'm trying to be funny now, but I'm dead serious about the vaccine.

I think we all want to get back to normal, whatever that is, and that would be a great shot in the arm, wouldn't it, if we could get back to that.

But, anyhow, I just wanted to encourage everybody, because the sooner we get to feeling better, the sooner we are going to get back to being normal.

So, I just want to say to all of you cowards out there, don't be such a chicken squat. Get out there and get your shot.

Anyway, that's my message to you.

So, I am going to call on my friend, Dr. Naji Abumrad, that has worked in research here at Vanderbilt. That's where I am today. And he's going to pop me in my arm, and so I'm going to call him in. I'm going to mask up first, though, because I have a pretty good distance from me and the camera.

So, I'm going to try to put this on, and get that on, get my hair back around, so I look good. You know we got to look good.

(LAUGHTER)

OK, Dr. Naji, get in here and give me a shot.

You think you got it?