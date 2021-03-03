Dolly Parton on the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19

Beloved country star Dolly Parton, who helped fund the Moderna vaccine, received her COVID-19 shot Tuesday, getting what she called “a dose of her own medicine.” In a video posted to social media, she encourages us all to do the same.
Judy Woodruff:
Finally tonight: a message from country star Dolly Parton.
Parton, who helped fund the development of the Moderna vaccine, received her COVID-19 shot on Tuesday, getting what she called a dose of her own medicine.
In a video posted to social media, she encourages us all to do the same.
Dolly Parton:
Well, hey, it's me. I'm finally going to get my vaccine. I'm so excited. I have been waiting a while. I'm old enough to get it, and I'm smart enough to get it.
So, I'm very happy that I'm going to get my Moderna shot today. And I wanted to tell everybody that you should get out there and do it, too. I even changed one of my songs to fit the occasion.
It goes:
(singing):
Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I'm begging of you, please, don't hesitate. Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, because once you're dead, then that's a bit too late.
(LAUGHTER)
I know I'm trying to be funny now, but I'm dead serious about the vaccine.
I think we all want to get back to normal, whatever that is, and that would be a great shot in the arm, wouldn't it, if we could get back to that.
But, anyhow, I just wanted to encourage everybody, because the sooner we get to feeling better, the sooner we are going to get back to being normal.
So, I just want to say to all of you cowards out there, don't be such a chicken squat. Get out there and get your shot.
Anyway, that's my message to you.
So, I am going to call on my friend, Dr. Naji Abumrad, that has worked in research here at Vanderbilt. That's where I am today. And he's going to pop me in my arm, and so I'm going to call him in. I'm going to mask up first, though, because I have a pretty good distance from me and the camera.
So, I'm going to try to put this on, and get that on, get my hair back around, so I look good. You know we got to look good.
(LAUGHTER)
OK, Dr. Naji, get in here and give me a shot.
You think you got it?
Dr. Naji Abumrad:
I got it.
Dolly Parton:
OK. That didn't hurt. Just stung a little bit, but that was from the alcohol pad, I think?
Dr. Naji Abumrad:
Yes.
Dolly Parton:
Right? OK. All right.
Hey I did it. I did it.
Judy Woodruff:
One and only Dolly Parton. I'm still trying to figure out what a chicken squat is. I'm going to look it up.
Thank you, Dolly.
