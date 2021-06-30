Donald Rumsfeld, architect of wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, dies at 88

Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, who championed the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, has died. His family said he passed away Tuesday in Taos, New Mexico. Nick Schifrin reports on his life and legacy.
