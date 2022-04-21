‘Don’t Say Gay’ causes unexpected showdown between Florida, Disney corporation

John Yang:

The 40-square-mile special Disney self-governing area was created in 1967, just before construction began. It exempts Disney from certain taxes, fees and regulations, minimizing state oversight.

The move to revoke the district was triggered by Disney's opposition to a new Florida law limiting what public schools can teach about sexual orientation and gender identity, particularly to younger children. After employees protested Disney's silence with a law was passed, the company said it would cease all political donations in Florida, pledging: "Our goal as accompany is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts."

DeSantis, a possible 2024 presidential candidate, has slammed Disney as a woke corporation, and is expected to quickly sign the bill.

The Walt Disney Company has not yet commented on today's legislation.

We're joined by Mark Pinsky. He's the author of "The Gospel According to Disney: Faith, Trust, and Pixie Dust."

Mr. Pinsky, thanks for being with us.

You have got an interesting perspective. You covered both Orlando, which is the home to Disney World, and Orange County, which is the home to Disneyland, two places where the Walt Disney Company have a lot of influence, a lot of interests.

How big a battle does Disney find itself in now with the governor of Florida?

Mark Pinsky, Author, "The Gospel According to Disney: Faith, Trust, and Pixie Dust": I think the battle is much greater than they thought at the outset.

I think Disney Chairman Bob Chapek tried to finesse the issue when it happened. And then he had a revolt among his employees, both in Burbank and Orlando. So, he changed course. But Governor DeSantis is not used to being opposed. And he snapped back, and I think a greater reaction, a quicker reaction than anybody really expected.