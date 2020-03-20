Dr. Anthony Fauci on what Americans can do to limit pandemic’s harm

Anthony Fauci:

Well, I mean, my biggest concern, I think, would be obvious, because we have seen its potential.

We see what it did in China. We see what it has done in Korea, and we see what it's doing right now in European countries, particularly Italy and France.

We have an escalation of cases in our own country right now. And my concern is — and I hope it goes from a concern to a realization that we're doing what we should be doing — is that we really need to take the recommendations and the guidelines of how to mitigate the spread of this very, very seriously.

The situation of — are well-delineated in the guidelines about avoiding crowds, getting people who are vulnerable to essentially self-isolate. Don't go to bars. Don't go to restaurants. Don't go to places where there are crowds and gatherings, 10 people, at the most, if you want to do something socially.

If we do that and do that, and we do that conscientiously, as inconvenient as that might be, we will go a long way to muting the ultimate effect of this.

So, my concern is that maybe, in certain areas, certain people are not taking that seriously. Everyone has to take that seriously. And we particularly depend on the younger individuals, who may feel that they're invulnerable because they hear, appropriately, that the disease or the infection in young people is not nearly as severe as if you're an elderly person or person who has an underlying condition.