When will U.S. be able to meet demand for COVID-19 tests?

Lisa Desjardins:

I will tell you, Judy, all day today at the Capitol, the premises here is mostly abandoned, with the exception of a large number of White House officials and Cabinet secretaries, who, there were so many, you kind of almost just ran into them in the halls, because they're having meetings all across the Senate, to try and figure out a deal.

They're trying to get a draft proposal done by midnight tonight. And here's what we know about that, things that Yamiche have been reporting, but something new is a bigger focus on hospitals, maybe building new temporary hospitals to deal with those medical issues that Yamiche is raising and others are concerned about.

One piece that does seem to be cementing right now is that small business help. Let's look at where that stands right now for small businesses interested.

Here's the proposal as it stands at this moment. The idea would be to float hundreds of billions of dollars in loans that could be processed in days for small businesses that need it. The idea is that that could help for back pay retroactive to March 1,. For a business that's already have had to stop paying their workers, they could repay them with this deal.

And those loans would be forgiven if that small business uses that federal loan money for payroll or for lease money. Now, that's the part that seems to be kind of taken care of, agreed upon.

There is a real question, though, Judy, about unemployment benefits, those who are out of work who are not with a small business. There's a lot of — there are many senators who would like to increase that unemployment benefit by a lot.

But, today, if we look at what's happening with that, the idea of raising the unemployment check amount is running into a logistical problem. States, which actually operate the unemployment system, may not be able to handle that surge, they are telling Congress, and there could be a lag in trying to get that payment out.

So Congress is wrestling with a logistical issue when it comes to unemployment. This is where the idea of a direct payment to Americans comes in,probably $1,200 check or so. That is still very much on the table.

I want to also mention Speaker Pelosi is paying close attention to these talks, so that the House would be able to ring in very quickly. And the idea is to maybe vote on all of this by Monday. That seems incredibly optimistic to me.

But I want to say that is the official word from Senator McConnell's office. That is their hope.