COVID-19 update: the delta variant, school openings and more

Caroline Chen:

Well, I think any time somebody gets infected, it is an opportunity for the virus to mutate. And we know that this is just something there's no malicious intent here with the virus, just as it copies itself. Sometimes mistakes happen and that creates a mutation. Not every mutation is a variant that we would even care about. A lot of them may become weaker. And so it is it is a game of chances in a way, if we give it lots and lots of opportunities to continue infecting people, there are more chances for it to mutate and there are more chances for one of those to become a variant that we are even more concerned about. And of course, over time, with evolution, the ones that are stronger are going to win out.

And we're very lucky so far that the vaccines are at least somewhat effective against all of the variants of concern that we're looking at right now. We don't know if that's going to be true always. So I think about like what are the parts that we can control to make the outcomes better? Right. And again, as I mentioned earlier, there are factors that are not sort of inherent to the virus, things like what resources are available, how full are the hospitals. All of these sorts of things can affect the outcomes and vaccinations. Right. So those are the things that we can act on. So I feel then that if you're an adult who's eligible for the vaccine and you don't have any medical concerns, that's your way of being able to contribute to changing the outcomes here for everyone.