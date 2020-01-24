Drug company executives face prison time for role in opioid epidemic

Judy Woodruff:

Yesterday saw a landmark moment in the push to hold opioid manufacturers legally accountable for their role in fueling the addiction epidemic that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.

Now, thanks to laws designed to catch mob bosses, executives at one company will go to prison for years.

Our partners at PBS' "Frontline," working in collaboration with The Financial Times, gained unique access to the witness at the very center of this case.

William Brangham is back and has more on this monumental case.