During a tough year, viral video captures spontaneous moments of joy

Stephanie Sy:

Social distancing may have defined 2020, but it didn't stop spontaneous moments of joy from springing up and making us feel connected.

One of those moments was captured on video.

Avalina Whitlow, a toddler in Portland, Oregon, and her neighborhood mailman dance together every day while separated by the window in her family's living room. It's a video that has gotten millions of views, including the 30 times I watched it.

And Avalina, her father, David, who made the video, and Ian Simon, their mailman, joins us now.

What a beautiful sight. Thank you all so much for being with us.

David, let me ask you, because Avalina is 3, and if she's anything like my toddler, she doesn't probably speak much in front of national television.

What are these daily appearances and dancing, what has that meant to you and your family?