During Afghan war, lack of U.S. knowledge yielded a flawed strategy

Nick Schifrin:

Afghanistan is the graveyard of empires. So goes the saying that describes why the U.S. faced a seemingly impossible task after overthrowing the Taliban after 9/11.

But the fate of the U.S.' longest war wasn't preordained. The U.S. has made many tactical and strategic mistakes. And we now know many U.S. officials knew about those mistakes as they were making them, thanks to reports by The Washington Post's Craig Whitlock, based on 2,000 previously unpublished pages of notes and interviews, part of the U.S. government's own Lessons Learned project.

One of those officials interviewed was retired General Douglas Lute, former NATO ambassador and the senior official on the National Security Council staff coordinating the Afghan war from 2007 to 2013 for Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Ambassador Lute, welcome to the program. Thanks very much.