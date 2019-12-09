Explosive investigative report says U.S. government misled public on war in Afghanistan

Craig Whitlock:

I think part of the issue here is, when they started this project in 2014, you have to remember, everybody assumed the war was coming to an end.

And I think they thought it was a safe time to do a Lessons Learned project and get people to look back in time to see what happened. Of course, at that point, President Obama said he was going to withdraw all troops by the time he left office. That didn't happen.

And then, when Trump took office, he's actually escalated the war. There are more troops there. The bombing from the air — the air wars have intensified greatly. So, I think the war went on much longer than even this agency or anybody in government thought.

So I think it became much more sensitive, and they felt they had to keep it under wraps while the war was still going on.