Dutch businesses work to test the concept of a circular economy

Jeffrey Brown:

De Ceuvel is rooted in the so-called circular economy, a radically new way of thinking about the future that's built on a relatively simple idea: Maximize the use of raw materials, turn waste into a valuable, reusable commodity, so that nothing, in the end, is really wasted.

The goal, a healthier planet and economy. And while the models are speculative, some studies suggest potential benefits are massive. For example, by getting more value out of existing materials, Europe could see an annual benefit of up to $2 trillion by 2030.

And carbon emissions could be nearly halved. At the same time, it's a massive undertaking.