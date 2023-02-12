Earthquake deepens need for humanitarian aid in Syria and Turkey

The devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria have left more than 5 million people without homes, compounding the region's humanitarian disaster. Ayham Taha, of the international humanitarian organization CARE, joins John Yang from southeastern Turkey to discuss what survivors need most right now and efforts to get aid to affected areas.

