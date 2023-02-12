Earthquake deepens need for humanitarian aid in Syria and Turkey

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
John Yang
John Yang
Kaisha Young
Kaisha Young
The devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria have left more than 5 million people without homes, compounding the region's humanitarian disaster. Ayham Taha, of the international humanitarian organization CARE, joins John Yang from southeastern Turkey to discuss what survivors need most right now and efforts to get aid to affected areas.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.
