Deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria leaves millions without homes

Jane Ferguson
By —

Jane Ferguson

By —

Sarah Clune Hartman

Audio

The death toll in Turkey and Syria from Monday’s powerful earthquake climbed over 28,000 Saturday night. Many of the dead were found under the rubble of collapsed buildings, and officials in Turkey are detaining building contractors they blame for shoddy construction. Special correspondent Jane Ferguson reports from near the Turkish-Syrian border, where the most intense shaking was felt.

Listen to this Segment

Jane Ferguson
By —

Jane Ferguson

Jane is a New York-based special correspondent for the NewsHour, reporting on and from across the Middle East, Africa and beyond. She was previously based in Beirut. Reporting highlights include the lead up to and aftermath of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, front-line dispatches from the war against ISIS in Iraq, an up-close look at Houthi-controlled Yemen, and reports on the war and famine in South Sudan. Areas of particular interest are the ongoing cold war between Iran and Saudi Arabia in the Middle East, Islamist groups around the world, and US foreign policy.

@JaneFerguson5
By —

Sarah Clune Hartman

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch