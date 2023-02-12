Rescuers face increasingly long odds as death toll soars in Turkey and Syria

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Jane Ferguson
Lorna Baldwin
Harry Zahn
Jorgen Samso
The death toll from last week's earthquakes in Turkey and Syria is now above 33,000, as rescue teams recover more and more bodies from beneath the rubble. Officials say the number of dead will very likely grow much higher. As special correspondent Jane Ferguon reports, frustration at the pace of rescue operations is also growing.
Jane is a New York-based special correspondent for the NewsHour, reporting on and from across the Middle East, Africa and beyond. She was previously based in Beirut. Reporting highlights include the lead up to and aftermath of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, front-line dispatches from the war against ISIS in Iraq, an up-close look at Houthi-controlled Yemen, and reports on the war and famine in South Sudan. Areas of particular interest are the ongoing cold war between Iran and Saudi Arabia in the Middle East, Islamist groups around the world, and US foreign policy.
Lorna Baldwin is an Emmy and Peabody award winning producer at the PBS NewsHour. In her two decades at the NewsHour, Baldwin has crisscrossed the US reporting on issues ranging from the water crisis in Flint, Michigan to tsunami preparedness in the Pacific Northwest to the politics of poverty on the campaign trail in North Carolina. Farther afield, Baldwin reported on the problem of sea turtle nest poaching in Costa Rica, the distinctive architecture of Rotterdam, the Netherlands and world renowned landscape artist, Piet Oudolf.
