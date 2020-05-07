Economic damage from the pandemic spreads to all corners of the country

William Brangham:

But exactly when states expect to reopen for business differs from region to region. So far, about half of all states have begun easing restrictions. Much of the West Coast and Northeast remain shuttered, while many states in the Southeast and Midwest have partially reopened.

In Montana, students at a handful of small rural schools were back in the classroom today. They're among the first in the country to open back up.

The Associated Press reported the Trump administration shelved a 17-page document from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that offered guidelines to states, cities and businesses for how to safely reopen. It was seen as a blueprint for making site-specific decisions for everything from schools and churches to restaurants and day care centers.

The recommendations were to have been published last Friday, but the AP reported, CDC scientists were told it would — quote — "never see the light of day." White House officials said today the CDC's guidance had not yet been approved by CDC leadership.

Separately, the White House confirmed today that one of the president's personal valets had tested positive for the coronavirus. Officials said both the president and vice president have now been tested again, and are still negative for the virus.

President Trump was asked about it during an afternoon event.