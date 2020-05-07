Why does DOJ want to drop its case against Michael Flynn?

Neal Katyal:

Yes, I don't think the Justice Department's filing today stands up.

I think it's a devastating decision, Judy, that guts the rule of law. This is a president who has been trying to interfere with this prosecution since the start. He told Jim Comey, let him go, and stuff like that.

That was the whole reason to have a special counsel investigation, to assure that there would be an independent investigation. And nothing, I think, is more corrosive than the idea that the Justice Department is now weaponized to help Trump's friends and hurt his enemies.

And here the evidence is really overwhelming. First of all, Flynn admitted himself twice in open court that he did it in two separate years, 2017 and 2018. And this isn't like some Obama prosecution. This is the FBI and Justice Department, and that prosecution was signed off by multiple checks.

First, you have line attorneys, career prosecutors doing so. Then you had Trump's own guy, the deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein, signing off on it. And then you had a federal judge, Judge Sullivan, a very respected judge, also signing off on this.

By contrast, today's decision, not a single line prosecutor signs that document. Indeed, the line prosecutor — the prosecutor, Brandon Van Grack, actually withdraws.

Something is rotten in Denmark here.