Economic experts on what could happen if Congress fails to raise debt ceiling

Congressional and White House negotiators met again Thursday as they try to reach a deal on the debt ceiling. President Biden and Speaker McCarthy said they believe they can get an agreement next week. But fears of a default still loom since both sides remain divided on federal benefits and spending cuts. Economics Correspondent Paul Solman reports on what could happen in the case of a default.

