Biden and GOP leaders meet but make little progress on debt ceiling deal

William Brangham:

Welcome to the "NewsHour."

President Biden is cutting short his upcoming trip to Asia to continue negotiations to avoid a historic default for the country. Pressure is mounting because the government could run out of money to pay its bills by June 1 if an agreement is not struck by then.

Biden announced the change to his schedule hours after meeting with congressional leaders on raising the debt limit.

Joe Biden, President of the United States: I'm confident we're going to continue to make progress toward avoiding default and fulfilling America's responsibility as a leader on the world stage.

However, I'm cutting my trip short. I'm postponing the Australia portion of the trip and my stop in Papua New Guinea in order to be back for the final negotiations with congressional leaders.