Economist Mark Zandi on the potential impacts of the U.S. defaulting on its debt

William Brangham
William Brangham
Shoshana Dubnow
Shoshana Dubnow
The impact of the U.S. defaulting on its debt would be felt by many Americans. It could include suspension of Social Security checks or a loss of food stamp benefits, to name just a few. Many economists argue it would be devastating to financial markets, tipping the country into a recession and creating global turmoil. William Brangham discussed that with Mark Zandi of Moody's Analytics.
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
