Election deniers hold critical positions in Republican politics despite national rejection

Lisa Desjardins:

Let's take you through the map.

And these — each of these candidates is a little bit different, now party chairmen.

First, Kristina Karamo, as you said, in Michigan. This was Saturday night that she was elected in a contentious election in Michigan. But then, after that, let's look at Kansas. There, a man Mike Brown is the new party chairman. He was elected a week ago. He ran ads last year in his secretary of state bid questioning the 2020 election and raising that debunked Dominion Voting idea. That was part of his failed campaign for secretary of state, now the party chairman in Kansas.

Then let's go to two others who are not outright deniers, but someone — these are folks who have raised doubts or allowed these doubts to fester. There, you see in Florida the new Florida Republican chairman, Christian Ziegler. He is someone who says he wants to move forward, move past 2020. He was at the January 6 rally in Washington, but he condemned the actions that day later on.

Then in Arizona, another swing state, Jeff DeWit, similarly a former top Trump official, he was elected party chairman there three weeks ago. He beat an outright election denier. So, in some places, this is a question of how far right you are. But he is someone who overtly has gone out of his way to not answer questions about whether 2020 election was legitimate or not.