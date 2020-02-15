Elite ‘BORTAC’ unit to join sanctuary city crackdown

Caitlin Dickerson:

Right. This is the continuation of a battle that began in January of twenty seventeen when President Trump took office. Even earlier in 2016, I mean, he campaigned on the idea of cracking down on sanctuary jurisdictions. And you've seen the battle ebb and flow a little bit. A lot of it has come out of the Justice Department. And as we know, they've been a little busy. But. But we're in an election year. And so we are seeing an escalation and the administration is being open about that. They've filed subpoenas in New York to get access to information about immigrants who are being held in criminal custody, who immigration officials knew were not going to be handed over. So they're trying to figure out ways to get around these policies that block police from working with immigration authorities.

Just this week, the administration filed lawsuits again against local governments in Washington state, in New Jersey. So they're trying a bunch of different tactics at the moment. You know, global entry being, I think the one that is has been most surprising to people perhaps up until this story we're talking about now, because this is something that affects New Yorkers, not just immigrants, but native born Americans, native born New Yorkers, who are now going to be blocked from from enrolling in this global entry program through DHS. So they're getting creative in finding ways to really crack down and try to counteract these sanctuary policies.