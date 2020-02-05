Emotions flare at divided State of the Union

Yamiche Alcindor:

To fully understand last night's State of the Union, one has to remember that President Trump has a deep history in reality TV, and at one point was part of the very successful reality TV show in "The Apprentice."

I'm told by White House sources that President Trump in part came up with the idea to have these made-for-TV moments. It felt in some ways like the famous Oprah Winfrey show where she was saying, you have a car and you have a car, giving away cars to her guests.

And that's what the president was going for. He was going for this feeling of emotion. He wanted people watching to feel like he was doing something for this country. And that's why you had scholarships given away. You had a wife reunited with her husband on live television.

You had a conservative radio host who some see as racist and others see as a darling in the conservative movement be given that Medal of Freedom.

So, what the president was doing there was really going back to his roots, his deep roots in reality TV.

I should also note that I have asked the White House about Rush Limbaugh, because it was very controversial to give him a Medal of Freedom award. And they say they understand that he's a controversial figure, but that the president sees him as someone who's worthy of that medal.

Of course, Rush Limbaugh is someone who had a lot of — a lot of controversial statements, to say the least. But, tonight, the White House is sticking with that decision.