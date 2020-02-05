News Wrap: Buttigieg maintains Iowa lead in latest caucus results

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: Delayed results from Monday's presidential caucuses in Iowa keep trickling in, and Pete Buttigieg is holding on to his narrow lead; 86 percent of precincts have reported, and the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has more than 26 percent support.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is running second in the caucuses just behind him with 25 percent, Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and former Vice President Joe Biden running third and fourth.

Biden said today he is counting on New Hampshire's primary next Tuesday, but he acknowledged that — quote — "We took a gut punch in Iowa."

The last 24 hours have seen the most cases yet in the coronavirus outbreak in China. The death toll there topped 550 today with more than 27,000 cases.

In the U.S., officials confirmed a 12th case.

And, in Geneva, the head of the World Health Organization appealed for $675 million to fight the virus.