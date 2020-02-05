Romney provokes Republican wrath by voting to convict Trump

Yamiche Alcindor:

The president has weathered all sorts of scandal and controversy, but impeachment was the biggest challenge yet.

And he is very happy now to put that behind him. He is taking a victory lap, saying that he was fully vindicated. He tweeted out this video — hopefully, we can put it up for people — just moments after the acquittal vote.

And it shows that President Trump might remain in office well past the constitutional limits. It says Trump 2024, Trump 2100. It also says Trump forever.

The other thing to note, the president will be speaking at the White House at noon tomorrow. We expect that he is going to say that impeachment was a hoax, that this was a witch-hunt, that Democrats were just after him.

But, Judy, we have to note that the president can't say this is a partisan vote, because Senator Mitt Romney voted at least with that first impeachment article with Democrats. So he became the first U.S. senator to vote to remove a president of his same party.

That has President Trump and a lot of his allies very angry. Some are even calling for Mitt Romney to be ousted from the party. President Trump will definitely have a lot to say about that as well.