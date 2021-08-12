Employee vaccine mandate is ‘about saving lives’ United airlines CEO Kirby says

William Brangham:

We turn our focus upward now, how COVID is causing turbulence in the airline industry.

United Airlines is the first to require COVID vaccines for all its 67,000 U.S. employees. They remain the only major carrier to do so, but it does join a growing list of big businesses, Walmart, Google, Tyson Foods, that are requiring workers to get the shot.

United's CEO, Scott Kirby, met with President Biden yesterday to discuss the pandemic response.

And Mr. Kirby joins me now.

Very good to have you on the "NewsHour."

I wonder if you could just walk me through a little bit of the — in your thinking process, the pros and cons, as you weighed them, about this decision.