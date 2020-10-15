Ernst, Greenfield in dead heat for Iowa Senate seat

Judy Woodruff:

President Trump spent last night rallying supporters in Iowa, a state he won by 10 points in 2016, but is now seen as a toss-up by the non-partisan Cook Political Report.

The state also has one of the closest-watched and most expensive Senate races in the country, with more than $100 million in outside money pouring in. Recent polling shows the incumbent Republican in a dead heat.

Andrew Batt of Iowa PBS has our report.