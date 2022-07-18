Europe struggles with major wildfires and energy uncertainty amid ‘heat apocalypse’

Amna Nawaz:

Well, scorching heat, buckling roads, raging fires, and hundreds dead already. An intense heat wave has gripped much of Europe.

Today, in the town of Nantes, France, a reading of 107.6 Fahrenheit. Temperatures touched 100 in the U.K. Paris, London and Rome inched closer to 100. Madrid was 102. It is the worst heat wave in years.

And, as special correspondent Malcolm Brabant reports, most of Europe cannot cope.