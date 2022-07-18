The underlying reasons for Europe’s extreme heat

Emily Shuckburgh, Director, Cambridge Zero:

The mood here really is different.

I think that we have now seen in the U.K. and across Europe summer after summer with heat waves that are causing real human hardship, whether that's in terms of the number of people who have died, or just even the disruption to daily life, the terrifying wildfires that are impacting communities.

But we have also seen across Europe the devastation caused by flooding events as well. I was in Southern France a few weeks ago, and devastating floods in Southern France from two years ago, you can still see the immense damage that's occurred as a consequence of that.

So it's very much the case in the U.K. and throughout Europe that everyone knows somebody who's been affected by the impacts of climate change. And I think that has changed the mood. And people really are starting to realize that climate change isn't any longer a problem of tomorrow. It is a problem that's affecting people, affecting people economically, and affecting people in terms of human lives today.