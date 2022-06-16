European leaders visit Kyiv, pledge to back Ukraine’s EU bid

Audio

In our news wrap Thursday, leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania visited Kyiv and pledged to back Ukraine's bid to join the European Union, the World Health Organization reports COVID deaths are rising around the globe, the Senate voted to expand benefits for military veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, and women's pro basketball legend Sue Bird will retire after this season.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: