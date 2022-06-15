News Wrap: Buffalo mass shooting suspect faces federal hate crimes

Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Wednesday, a white man accused of shooting 10 Black victims in Buffalo will face federal hate crimes, President Biden pushed oil companies to produce more gasoline, Michigan police officer charged with murdering Patrick Lyoya was fired, federal jury indicts man accused of plotting to murder Justice Kavanaugh, and the U.S. will send a $1 billion military package to Ukraine.
