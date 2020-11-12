Even with a vaccine, COVID-19 will last for years, expert says

While Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health and other health experts are hopeful vaccines will make a real difference in managing COVID-19, some of the pandemic's challenges are likely to persist for a long time. Dr. Nicholas Christakis, a physician and sociologist at Yale University, has written a book about what the virus means for our lives. He joins Judy Woodruff to discuss.
