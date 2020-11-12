The physical and emotional toll of coronavirus as it surges across states

Judy Woodruff:

There are two major stories tonight: the post-election transition, as President Trump refuses to concede or even allow for the traditional preparations that would normally have begun, and the surging burden of COVID cases in most areas of the country.

The U.S. hit a new daily record of COVID-19 infections, with more than 144,000 reported yesterday. Hospitalizations topped 65,000 for the first time; 22 states are reporting more hospitalizations than at any time since the pandemic began. Deaths are up by 22 percent from a week ago.

Let's look at how this is hitting a number of states especially hard, no matter which region.

In El Paso, Texas, makeshift clinics outside hospitals are opening up, mobile morgues are moving in, and a lockdown of nonessential businesses has been extended. Testing lines are growing in Wisconsin. Cases there have jumped from 700 a day to more than 6,000 in two months.

To deal with its surge, Chicago's Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a 10-person limit on social gatherings and a stay-at-home advisory for nonessential needs starting next week.

And in South Dakota, the highest hospitalization rate in the country — one out of every 1,600 residents is hospitalized with COVID.

We asked a small group of Americans how these surges are affecting their lives.