Evictions skyrocket as rising rents squeeze low-income Americans

John Yang
John Yang
Kaisha Young
Kaisha Young
Eviction filing rates are soaring after the pandemic’s renter protection programs expired. One reason is the rising rents and a shortage of affordable housing for those with the lowest incomes. Diane Yentel, CEO and president of the National Low Income Housing Coalition advocacy group, joins John Yang to discuss the impact.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.
