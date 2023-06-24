Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Evictions skyrocket as rising rents squeeze low-income Americans

John Yang
John Yang

Kaisha Young

Audio

Eviction filing rates are soaring after the pandemic’s renter protection programs expired. One reason is the rising rents and a shortage of affordable housing for those with the lowest incomes. Diane Yentel, CEO and president of the National Low Income Housing Coalition advocacy group, joins John Yang to discuss the impact.

John Yang
John Yang

John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

@johnyangtv
Kaisha Young

Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.

