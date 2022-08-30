How homebuyers of color are disproportionately impacted by rising mortgage rates

Rising mortgage rates and lingering inflation are forcing many Americans to put plans to buy a home on hold. That, in turn, is pushing up rent prices for others. As economics correspondent Paul Solman explains, no one has experienced that more acutely over the last year than people of color. It’s part of our ongoing series, “Race Matters.”

