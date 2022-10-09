Medical perspectives on the NFL’s concussion protocol

The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to update the league's concussion protocol following an investigation into its procedures after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was injured on the field. Dr. Bennet Omalu, the doctor credited with discovering chronic traumatic encephalopathy, and Dr. Ann McKee, director of Boston University's CTE Center, join Geoff Bennett to discuss.

