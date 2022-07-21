Examining Russia’s goals in Ukraine and the prospects for annexation

Nick Schifrin:

For more on this, we turn to Andrew Weiss. He served in the George H.W. Bush and Clinton administrations at the Pentagon, National Security Council staff and the State Department. He is now vice president for studies at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a think tank.

Andrew Weiss, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

Let's start with that announcement, a possible deal that would allow Ukraine to once again export food out of what has been the blockaded port of Odessa. Remind us, what has been preventing Ukraine from exporting food?

Andrew Weiss, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace: So the Russian government is trying to strangle Ukraine's economy.

And one of the key exports of the Ukrainian economy is grain, which it sells primarily to countries in places like Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East. So, the impact on global food insecurity from these blockades of Ukrainian ports has been quite significant. And the Russians have also bombed port facilities and grain storage facilities in Southern Ukraine.

So the question is, have the Russians suddenly had a change of heart where they no longer want to destroy Ukraine's economy and its ability to feed the world? I'm going to remain somewhat skeptical go about that. This is an extremely delicate stage, obviously, the final moments before this announcement tomorrow. We will see what the actual agreement consists of.

But it does require a certain suspension of disbelief that suddenly the Russian government is negotiating in good faith.