Russia tightens grip on eastern Ukraine with plans for secession referendums

Judy Woodruff:

Officials from Turkey and the United Nations say they expect to sign a deal with Russia and Ukraine tomorrow to allow Ukraine to resume vital exports. The country is one of the world's largest providers of grain and oil.

Meanwhile, the battles grind on. Russia this week said that its goals had expanded to the country's south and southeast, as the war of attrition continues in the Eastern Donbass.

Nick Schifrin reports.