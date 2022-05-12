Examining the crisis in America’s democracy and the polarization of its politics

Judy Woodruff:

Thanks, Amna.

I came here to UVA to take part in a program honoring the "NewsHour"'s co-founder and former anchor the late Jim Lehrer.

And, while here, I had the chance to speak with a professor who's long been interested in America's polarization, which has only grown sharper in the past few years, including just last week with the Supreme Court and the abortion rights draft.

He is political scientist Sid Milkis, whose latest book is "What Happened to the Vital Center?"

Sid Milkis, thank you very much for talking with us.

You have studied, you have written so much about democracy, about — you have looked really hard at what has held us together and what has driven us apart.

Where are we right now?

Sid Milkis, University of Virginia Miller Center: We are fighting over the meaning of our rights, the meaning of the Constitution.

I think what strikes me as different about the contemporary period of polarization is that — is, our democracy is so unfiltered now, if you will, that many of the institutions that in the past have constrained our battles, as fundamental as they have been, have been weakened considerably.

And I look to the 1960s as an important period that began to weaken some of the key institutions that have been critical to building a consensus in American politics.