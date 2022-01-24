Examining the U.S. response options to the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Judy Woodruff:

And we welcome both of you to the "NewsHour."

Andrea Kendall-Taylor — excuse me — to you first.

How much of a change in posture is this for the Biden administration to be making this announcement about troop readiness? And what is your sense of how meaningful this troop deployment could be?

Andrea Kendall-Taylor, Center For a New American Security: So, I think this signals a shift in the way the Biden administration is approaching the conflict.

So far, they have been talking a lot about deterrence and laying out the cost for Putin if he should take action. To me, this signals that they see that conflict is becoming more likely in the coming weeks. And so they're shifting to a more proactive footing to help prepare for that conflict.

I think, at this point, the key for the Biden administration and its NATO allies is to ensure that this conflict, should it happen, remains contained to Ukraine. And so they're starting to preposition forces and take these steps to prepare for scenarios in which conflict could potentially spill over or tax NATO member states.

So, I think this is a real shift in their footing and how they're thinking about the likelihood of conflict between Russia and Ukraine.